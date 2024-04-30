A group of low-income tenants in Esquimalt are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The meeting is happening at the site of what is possibly their soon-to-be former home.

Every resident in the apartment building at 519 Sturdee Street was served eviction notices for renovations.



With a tenancy branch hearing scheduled for Thursday, the tenants are scrambling to fight the evictions, and also secure somewhere else to live.

Along with advocates from Together Against Poverty Society, the residents are calling for better compensation for tenants facing renoviction, and are asking all levels of government to better protect vulnerable renters living in similar buildings.

Ironically, that building was recently used as a filming location in the Netflix miniseries Maid -- where it was portrayed as a subsidized housing site.