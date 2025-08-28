Each year, the banners feature their loved one’s name and other information on a remembrance-themed design.

Residents are invited to purchase a banner at cost. It will be mounted for three seasons before being returned to the purchaser.

The banners are displayed along Esquimalt Road, Craigflower Road and near CFB Esquimalt in early November and are open to all residents in Greater Victoria.

The banners contain the name of the late veteran, their branch of the Canadian military and the conflict they served in, all styled in a poppy motif.

“This program brings so much meaning to the families and friends of those honoured here,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins. “It is a small tribute to those who gave us so much.”

The banners will remain on display until just before the holiday season - then stored until the following year.

There are a limited number of banners available for sale, due to the number of poles for mounting. Sales end September 12.