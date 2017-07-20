The BC Highway Patrol along with the provinces Commercial Vehicle Safety & Enforcement team did some checking at Ship Point last month.

They were looking at taxis, ride-hail vehicles and other professional people-movers to make sure they were complying with the regulations and standards.

They uncovered incorrect passenger transportation license types for the services being offered and vehicles operating outside conditions of their license.

18 violation tickets were issued worth over 77 hundred dollars along with 12 Notices requiring drivers/vehicles to come into compliance.