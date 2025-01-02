Officials at the Centre for Whale Research are confirming the birth of a new calf and the death of another in the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale's J-pod.

A young female, J61, has not survived.

Researchers say J35 has been seen carrying the body of the deceased calf with her.

The mother J35 has now lost two out of 4 documented calves – both of which were female.

The heartbreaking behavior was previously seen in 2018 by the same orca, when she carried the body of her deceased calf for 17 days.

Meantime, crews were on the water Wednesday monitoring the new arrival, J-62.

Officials say the calf was among multiple females throughout their encounter, so more observations are needed to verify who the mother is.

The calf’s sex is not yet known but the team reports that the calf appeared physically and behaviourally normal.