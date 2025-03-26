Another $110 ICBC rebate is being distributed.

The agency says 3.7-million eligible customers will get money back.

The rebates total $410-million and apply to all personal and commercial customers who had an active eligible basic insurance policy in January.

This marks the fifth rebate for ICBC customers since February 2021, a total of approximately $640 in rebates.

Those eligible will receive a letter from ICBC detailing their rebate amount and payment method, according to how they paid for their insurance.

ICBC has reviewed its business practices and is working exclusively with Canadian vendors to deliver these rebates, in light of U.S. trade actions.

For more information on rebate eligibility, timing and payment methods, click here: icbc.com/2025rebate