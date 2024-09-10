Great Canadian Entertainment plans to sell Elements Casino in View Royal to the Snuneymuxw First Nation near Nanaimo.

It still needs regulatory approval but Great Canadian Entertainment announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to sell Elements Casino to Petroglyph Development Group, which is owned by the Snuneymuxw Nation.



The same company recently acquired Casino Nanaimo as well.

View Royal Mayor Sid Tobias said he was contacted ahead of time and told the news.

"My understanding is Great Canadian may stay on to be the operators of the casino for some time in the future," says Tobias. He doesn't expect much change to the casino service model for now.

Tobias also says the funding that the casino provides to West Shore communities is not expected to change despite the sale.