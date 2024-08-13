Elections BC is focussed on cyber security and physical security risks, disinformation about the electoral process and the potential for foreign interference as it prepares for the fall election.

An Election Integrity Working Group has been established to help that includes representatives from provincial and federal agencies with responsibilities for different aspects of election integrity with expertise in cyber security, law enforcement and intelligence services.

Elections BC will be sending out voter registration notices across the province starting next week.

The notices also list the voter's new electoral district. There will be 93 electoral districts for the 2024 provincial election, up from 87 in the last provincial election in 2020.

The provincial election is scheduled to be called on Saturday, September 21. Advance voting is scheduled for October 10 to 13, and October 15 and 16. Final Voting Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 19.