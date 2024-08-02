Nanaimo RCMP is searching for the vandals destroyed glass windows at number of bus shelters midweek.

Glass windows at eight bus shelters were shattered overnight Wednesday - causing thousands of dollars in da



Police say all of the shelters at the downtown bus exchange on Front Street had some windows smashed out.

One on Norwell Drive on the east side of the Country Club Mall was hit, as well as two others next to Highway 19a near the Rutherford Road intersection.

Investigators are determining if CCTV cameras may have captured the crimes and culprits.

But at this time, they say they have little to go on as no witnesses or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.