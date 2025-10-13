BC Transit is staging eight in-person public sessions this week & next, looking for input and community ideas to improve the service over the next 25 years.

Transit representatives will be at two open house Tuesday, from 10aM until noon at UVic Exchange, then from 2pm-4pm at Camosun Interurban Campus.

Open houses contine 10am-noon in Centennial Square/Victoria City Hall on Wednesday.

Thursday 10am-noon at Sooke Evergreen Centre & from 2pm-4pm at the Langford Exchange.

Transit representatives will be at the Archie Browning Arena 10am-noon Friday, and also from 2pm-4pm in Sidney at the Save-on-Foods location.

The finall local Transit open house will held from 2pm to 6pm next Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Uptown Walmart.

There is also a online survey is now available now on the BC Transit website.