There was another small earthquake off the shores of Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon at 2:46 pm.

Natural Resources Canada has measured the quake at 4.8 centred 191 kilometres west of Port Alice.



They say there are no reports of damage and no tsunami is expected.



The quake comes as reminder of the importance of having a plan for an emergency including a tsunami.

Many local municipalities are holding high ground hikes this week to help you know where to go just in case.