Tarn Tayanuth, owner and operator of one of Victoria’s most popular restaurants Dumpling Drop is unleashing an exciting pop-up food experience in Victoria.

The 556A Pandora Avenue location has launched the Thai-Food Pop-Up Kao-Gang.

Driven by a desire to spend time with her mother while making thai food, Kao-Gang serves authentic Thai food that they felt was missing from Victoria’s restaurant scene.

The mother-daughter venture, emphasizes homemade curry pastes, rare noodle varieties and unique dishes not readily available in the captial region.

And the hours are just as rare as the food. You have to follow Dumpling Drop on social media to find the special hours of Kao-Gang.

Tayanuth joined Ryan Price and Dallas from Vic Food Guys on CFAX 1070, full interview below.