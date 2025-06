A 36 year old man faces charges after an incident early Sunday in Langford.

Mounties observed a Grey 2002 Chevy Malibu with inactive insurance and displaying a licence plate that had been reported as stolen near Jacklin and Rex Streets.

The driver didn't stop for RCMP and the car ended up colliding with a police car that was part of a blockade on Sooke Rd.

No one was injured

Michael Bruce faces four charges in connection with the incident.