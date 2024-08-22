The Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival returns to the Gorge Waterway Saturday and Sunday.

"The Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival is a highlight of the summer," said Erik Ages, general manager and race director at Fairway Gorge Paddling Club. "Our unique 'pentathlon' format really pushes teams to give their all across a variety of races."



The 2024 VIDBF features a rigorous five-race format, designed to test teams across a weekend of intense competition.

Participants will compete in a series of races including 500m, 200m, 100m, the iconic flag relay, and the crowd-favorite "Guts and Glory" race.

The top three finishing women's and mixed teams will battle it out in a final 500m showdown, ensuring a dynamic conclusion to the weekend.

"We've crafted the race schedule to challenge teams in different ways, and it's always exciting to see how they rise to the occasion," added Marcus Kreiger, paddling director at FGPC. "The 'Guts and Glory' race is particularly demanding, and it's one of the most anticipated events of the festival."

More than 600 athletes from across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, Alberta, Washington State, and Oregon will compete.

Key timings Saturday:

9 a.m. 500 metre races begin

10:50 a.m. 200 metre sprint races begin

11:30 a.m. 100 metre sprint races begin

The last races of the day are scheduled to start shortly after 3 p.m.

Sunday:

9 a.m. 1,500-metre Guts and Glory races begin

1:30 p.m. Flag relay races begin

3:30 p.m. Grand finals begin

The festival is the final 2024 event for the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club's Vancouver Island Series.