Public drug use is once again illegal in all public spaces in B.C.

Ottawa has approved the province's request to scales back the decriminalization pilot project and the change takes effect immediately.



"We recognize and applaud that the provincial government, I think, has heard our voice and the voices of many others who are saying this experiment is having a very negative impact," says Downtown Victoria Business Association CEO Jeff Bray.

"We at the DVBA, and also the BC Business Improvement Association of which I am the president, have been calling for a complete reversal of the decrim pilot at this point. Much like what we saw in Oregon. Our view is it's creating a lot of public disturbances. But not just in Victoria or Nanaimo or Vancouver, we're seeing it in cities across the province," says Bray. "Some of the street disorder issues are very disheartening and it’s having people looking at their lease renewals."

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told a news conference the reversal means police will be able to compel someone to leave a public space, seize the drugs in their possession and arrest them if necessary. The province will provide guidance and police officer training on how to implement the changes.

But it's not a full retreat. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside, speaking at the same news conference, confirmed the rest of the decriminalization pilot will continue.