A popular US tv show is set resume shooting in Nanaimo.

The Last of Us is a hit for HBO based on the old video game set in Seattle.

Naniamo residents noticed a production team setting up Monday in Diana Krall Plaza.

Downtown Nanaimo officials say all shops on Commerical Street and surrounding the plaza are open. They called it a production but did not attach the name of the show.

They say closures of other parts of the surrounding area will happen in short, planned phases.

Most shops and restaurants will still remain open.

For Phase 1 Wharf Street and access to Diana Krall Plaza from Commercial Street will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians with maintained access to the library and parkade elevator.

A second phase from May 6th to May 17th will close Skinner Street’s 200 block, with Harbour Front Parkade access remaining open.

A final phase from May 10th to May 15th will close Commercial Street, affecting businesses and some parkade entrances, alongside prior closures.