Victoria Police are sharing more details on a collision involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning on Douglas Street at Yates.

Investigators say the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were hit around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

A blue mini-van taxi was parked in the southbound curb lane - with obvious damage on the bumper and hood.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.