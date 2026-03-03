VicPD and ICBC are partnering to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

ICBC will conduct one-day campaign blitzes in a variety of Vancouver Island communities between Monday through Friday this week.

The campaign began Monday in Victoria and Esquimalt, with VicPD officers, Reserve Constables, and VicPD Crime Watch volunteers stationed in key locations.

Volunteers will take part in "Cell Watch" and "Messages in Motion" initiatives, directly engaging with drivers and pedestrians to highlight the risks of distraction.

Simultaneously, VicPD traffic officers will focus on targeted education and enforcement.

Drivers can set themselves up for zero distractions & zero tickets by putting their phone away and setting up their GPS or music before starting to drive.

March is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is a major issue in B.C. and is still one of the leading contributing factors to fatal collisions.

Even a moment of inattention can significantly slow your reaction time and cause you to miss critical road information – like a changing traffic light or a pedestrian or cyclist.