Awkward timing perhaps: Bat Week is celebrated at same time as Halloween on Thursday -- however any association with nefarious creatures of the night ends there.

No they are not mini-vampires, they don't drink blood, they don't all have rabies, they can see, and they're not looking to fly into you -- or your hair.

During International Bat Week, experts are focused on building public knowledge & interest as well as dispelling any misconceptions about the only flying mammal on the planet.

Like the fact that all of the bats that live in BC are insect eaters. The average bat can consume some 4000 insects every night - including mosquitos.

The Little Brown Bat is the province's most common variety. They can eat up to 1000 mosquitos an hour, which easily makes them the best wingman a wilderness camper could hope for.

Vancouver Island is home to nine different species of bats.

Southern Vancouver Island Bat Program Coordinator Julianna Laposa-Wilde says about half of the 15 species in British Columbia are at risk due to habitat loss and white-nose fungus syndrome.

That fungus causes bats to wake up from hibernation -- which depletes their energy source, ultimately negatively impacting the animal's health.

Bats worldwide are responsible in pollinating some 500 plant species - including bananas, avocados, and other fruits.