Supporting local is a particularly tasty endeavour over the next two weeks.

One of Greater Victoria’s most popular culinary events "Dine Around and Stay in Town" is on.

It gives residents and visitors a bargain opportunity to nibble into the local culinary scene.

The annual foodie festival runs until February 9, showcasing more than 50 restaurants in Greater Victoria.

With three course menus at set-prices of $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75, diners have a variety of options to choose from.

While the event typically puts a focus on dinner menus, this year many establishments are also offering special breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus.

Also, local participating hotels are offering special rates for accommodation ranging from $139 to $259.

January is historically a slow time for Greater Victoria's visitor economy.

The initiative, presented by Destination Greater Victoria and the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, seeks to drive traffic to local restaurants and hotels.