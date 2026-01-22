A new poll conducted last week involving 800 BC residents finds the majority are open to a major change in the way vehicles are allowed to circulate on specific areas of their municipality.

68% of BCer's asked would personally like to see the speed limit reduced to 30 km/h on all residential streets, while keeping the speed limit on arterial and collector roads at 50km/h.

That percentage up 5-points since a similar Research Co. survey conducted in November 2024.

That number dips slightly locally: 64% of Vancouver Island residents are in favour of reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h on all residential streets.

Research Co. President Mario Canseco (Can-Say-Co) says 60% British Columbians aged 35-to-54 think it is a good idea to reduce speed limits on local streets.

That number rises to 77% for those aged 18-to-34.

40% report seeing a vehicles speed on the street where they live "at least once a day."

Red light cameras are currently being used in 140 intersections across the province. 73% of respondents approve of this type of automated speed enforcement.