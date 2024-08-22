It's that time of year again: Death Cap mushrooms are being spotted in the region.

Oak Bay recently warned residents that we’re into the season where the poisonous invasive mushrooms start to show themselves.

Island Health Medical Officer Dr. Dee Hoyano says eating these mushrooms can cause serious illness in both humans and animals. If you do accidently ingest one she says "you should go to your nearest hospital." Dr. Hoyano adds that you should try to keep a sample of the mushroom so it can be identified.

Dr. Hoyano says Death Cap mushrooms can look like edible mushrooms, such as the Asian straw mushroom. "Unless you're very knowledgeable about local varieties of mushrooms and can identify them very accurately, we recommend for most people - don't consume any type of mushroom you find out in in the wild."

The BC Centre for Disease Control says the death cap mushroom may be found in city environments associated with imported trees. They say it's not normally found in natural forests, however there is a single sighting of death caps along with a native Garry Oak.

In October 2016, a child died after eating a mushroom that was picked in downtown Victoria.