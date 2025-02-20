A more than 10-km long stretch of the Nanaimo Parkway remains closed as RCMP investigate a deadly early morning collision.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 4 this morning (Feb. 20) at the intersection of Highway 19 and Jingle Pot Road.

A car travelling northbound on Highway 19, turned left on a red light and was broadsided by a southbound semi-trailer.

The driver and passenger of the car did not survive.

Collision analysts expect the highway will remain closed until sometime this afternoon from the Cedar Road intersection to the Northfield interchange.