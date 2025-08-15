Shawnigan Lake RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision that closed the TransCanada Hwy near the Malahat Summit for about four hours late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe a white Toyota Corolla travelling southbound on the TCH collided with a black Dodge Ram near the Whittaker Rd. intersection.

Police say one passenger in the Toyota died. The driver and two other passengers suffered varying degrees of injury.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram have minor injuries. All received treatment at hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this collision to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP.