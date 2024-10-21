Police say a woman in her 40's was struck in the intersection of Central Saanich Road & Tanner Road around 10 a.m. Sunday, October 20.

The victim was rushed to Victoria General, but her injuries were too severe.

The cyclist was participating in the 9th annual Tripleshot Cross Fondo bicycle race when the tragedy occurred.

The driver of the pick-up truck involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the tragedy.

Central Saanich Police are offeringtheir condolences to the victim's family along with thanks to people in the area that rushed to her aid.