Monday, April 28 is the National Day of Mourning in Canada, remembering workers injured or killed on the job.

Ceremonies are being held provincewide today, including at number location across Vancouver Island, including Camosun College in Victoria, in Sidney, Nanaimo and Parksville.

Workplace injuries and illnesses claimed the lives of 146 B.C. workers last year alone; 139 males and 7 females.

78 of those died from occupational diseases, nearly half due to asbestos exposure, often decades ago.

38 workers lost their lives due to traumatic workplace injuries, which included falls from heights, being struck by objects, or being caught in equipment or machinery.

Another 30 workers died as a result of motor vehicle incidents.

Of the work-related deaths last year, six were young workers, highlighting the importance of protecting the most vulnerable members of the workforce.

The Canadian Labour Congress held the first National Day of Mourning ceremony in 1985, making Canada the first country to formally commemorate workers killed in the workplace.

Today, it is now observed in over 100 countries worldwide.

You can post a virtual dedication or read what others have shared can do so on the Dayof Mourning wall at dayofmourning.bc.ca