Victoria Fire is putting out a stern reminder that beach fires are NOT allowed.

This, after Victoria Fire crews stamped out a brush fire early Thursday on the Dallas Road bluffs.



Beach goers called 911 around 5:45 a.m. after spotting a fast moving brush fire moving up the embankment.

Working in tandem from above and below, crews worked for over an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Fire investigators suspect it was most likely a beach fire that was left unattended.

Given the tinder dry conditions, crews say this fire could have spread quickly and become a much larger incident.

***

On Wednesday, crews with the Otter Point Fire Department curbed a fast-moving grass fire in that neighborhood.

Sooke, East Sooke & Metchosin Fire Dept. crews also helped to knock down that wildfire.