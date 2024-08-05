Eighteen people in British Columbia are being honoured with the Province's Medal of Good Citizenship for their extraordinary contributions to their communities.

The Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates individuals who have acted in a particularly generous, kind or selfless manner for the betterment of their communities without expectation of reward. It was established by the Government of B.C. in 2015."

The recipients include Dale Douglas and Murray Stewart of Victoria, for driving success of children's charities & Helen Campbell and Bill Erving of Saanich, for transforming lives through agriculture.

Medal presentation ceremonies will be held in the province in August and early September.

Below is the list of the 17 other recipients for 2024: