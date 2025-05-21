A group of intrepid cyclists, including the brother of Canadian legend Terry Fox, are planning a National Ride of Hope next month.

On the morning of Monday, June 9, Darrell Fox and other cyclists will begin their epic journey in Vancouver, departing from the Terry Fox Plaza on Expo Blvd.

The plan is to cycle from Vancouver, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland - 7000 km in about 32 days. They plan to make more more than 30 stops enroute.

The ride is a powerful tribute to Terry’s dream of a world without cancer, the goal to raise $1 million for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Close to $500,000 has been raised as of May 21.