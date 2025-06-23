Saanich Police are looking for tips from the public as they track down a vehicle involved in a collision with a cyclist on the weekend.

Investigators say the cyclist was riding eastbound on McKenzie Avenue around 6pm Sunday (June 22) when they collided with a vehicle that had just turned left off McKenzie onto southbound Blenkinsop.

The cyclist suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the vehicle involved was red in colour -- possibly a Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police.