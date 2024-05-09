A cyclist was struck in a hit-and run-early Thursday morning in View Royal, in the roundabout on Watkiss Way near Helmcken Road.

West Shore RCMP Corporal Nancy Saggar says the cyclist was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Corporal Saggar says they believe the cyclist was bumped from behind by a red Jeep Wrangler. "So the cyclist... had already entered the roundabout. The reports that we're getting is that the Jeep Wrangler also entered the roundabout but did not give the cyclist the right-of-way. The cyclist was first in the roundabout we understand."

The driver took off and RCMP are looking for witnesses who were in the area around 12:30 am.

The suspect is described as a man with dark, medium length hair, a full beard, and wearing a blue jacket.