We're learning more about a weekend crash on the Trans Canada Highway through View Royal involving a cyclist.

West Shore RCMP now confirm a cyclist died in the collision.

It happened at 5:20 on Saturday evening near the Six Mile on ramp. RCMP say the cyclist, who is identified as an 80-year old man, was traveling south in the north bound lanes on the right-hand shoulder at the time of the collision. The cyclist and a Grey 2013 Toyota Sienna Van collided head on.

The van was being driven by a 51-year old man with a 15-year old passenger who were both taken to the hospital to receive care for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the cause of the collision is still under investigation, however they've ruled out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.