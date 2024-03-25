West Shore RCMP say a 55-year-old cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

Investigators say the cyclist was struck at the intersection of Island Highway and Burnside Road West around 4:45p.m.



The driver, a 21-year-old man in a sedan, remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police confirm drug and alcohol impairment was ruled out.

Burnside Rd. West east bound lanes were closed for a few hours early Sunday evening as officers gathered evidence.