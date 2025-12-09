The City of Victoria is updating the 2003 Noise Bylaw -- to make it easier to understand, follow and enforce.

The Noise Bylaw establishes standards to limit excessive noise from various activities, including construction, industry, late-night hospitality and entertainment, power equipment and private waste collection.

The City’s noise regulations do not apply to some sounds and noises (e.g., seaplanes, helicopters and cruise ships).

This work will look for ways to improve noise regulations to better reflect the current and future realities of city life.

You're invited to share your thoughts. Community and business surveys are available online until January 31.

A report with an engagement summary will be shared with Council in spring 2026.