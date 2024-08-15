Comox Valley RCMP have identified and arrested a suspect linked to an incident last Tuesday night where a car windshield was smashed.

Cumberland resident Kaj Peterson, 33, was arrested on Friday.



He has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon.

On the evening of August 6, woman was camping in her vehicle along Comox Lake Road, between the Village of Cumberland and Comox Lake, when another vehicle pulled in front of her vehicle.

The driver, armed with an axe, struck the windshield, and then drove off toward Comox Lake.

Peterson has since been released pending his next court appearance on August 29.

The investigation continues.