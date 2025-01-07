On February 8 residents can vote on whether they think the city should borrow up to $168.9 million to replace the Crystal Pool. They can then select a preferred site option - Central Park North or Central Park South.

A campaign has emerged to urge voters to reject the replacement plan and vote no. The Better Pool Better Future Coalition has been putting up signs to support their cause. But, during a radio appearance with C-FAX 1070's Adam Stirling, the group's Sean Cahill accused councilor Jeremy Caradonna of taking down his signs.

"I've been having my signs torn down all around the neighborhood. And not only that, but after I launched my campaign Jeremy Caradona actually wrote me in writing saying that he is going to tear down my signs and he is telling his supporters to rip down my signs as well."

Cahill went on to accuse Caradonna of stopping to confront him about the signs when the councilor was driving past.

Caradonna issued a statement, admitting that he took down some of the signs but says he has a good reason.

“On Sunday, I witnessed a member of the community posting flyers to Hydro polls that used the City of Victoria’s logo without authorization," says Caradonna. "It creates confusion for voters, and in fact, I have received messages inquiring about whether these posters represent official City views."

"Everyone has a right to get involved in their democracy and to have an opinion about the referendum. I welcome it, and the City welcomes it. However, all campaigners should comply fully with City, Hydro, and Elections BC rules and regulations, and avoid misleading information that confuses voters and undermines the credibility of free and fair elections," says Caradonna.

He informed city staff about the improper use of the logo, who apparently sent a letter requesting that posters with unauthorized use of the logo be removed.