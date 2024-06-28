Victoria voters will have a chance to weigh in on the loan required to build a new facility plus a preferred site option.



Staff will draft the bylaw required to hold a referendum, present it to Council and then the Province for approval. Until then, information about the Crystal Pool Replacement Project, the site options and budgets are available on the City’s website.

The referendum is being planned for early 2025.

More information on where, when and how to vote will be shared once the referendum date is confirmed by the Province.