Mounties say an industrial incident at the Crofton Paper Mill has resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

Just after the noon hour, Wednesday, police responded to a report that a piece of heavy equipment had fallen into the water with its operator trapped inside.

Numerous first responders from police, fire and ambulance initially attended with the support of the Canadian Coast Guard divers to attempt a rescue.

Unfortunately, the operator perished as a result of the incident and could not be revived.

The RCMP, BC Coroners Service and Worksafe BC are conducting concurrent investigations into what led to the death.