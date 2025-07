Victoria's crime severity index dropped by 11 percent last year while Esquimalt's went up 3 percent according to Statistics Canada.

Crime Severity Indexes are based on Criminal Code incidents, including traffic offences, as well as other federal statute violations.

Victoria came in with a score of 71.

The city's crime rate was also down last year by 9 percent to just under 53 hundred incidents. Esquimalt's crime rate was down by 6.5 percent.