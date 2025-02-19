Canadian Citizens Against Crime and Public Drug Abuse plan to stage a noon hour rally Friday in Duncan.

The organizers say the event is to stand in solidarity, calling for ending provincial catch & release policies -- and level harsher consequences for criminals.

The rally location is 571 Canada Avenue, near the strip mall where Hank's Handimart is located.

Organizers chose that spot in the wake a violent crime last week outside that convenience store -- where the owner was severely beaten.

Demonstrators say multiple additional attacks on local businesses have occurred since and the law need to be toughened up.