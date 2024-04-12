The CRD Board has approved an amendment to a Water Conservation Bylaw for the Regional Water Supply System.

The effort is to even the flow across Greater Victoria as the region heads into hotter, drier summer months.



Officials say high and instantaneous demand for water at 4, 5, and 6a.m. on residential watering days during the summer is causing an unnecessary strain on drinking water supply infrastructure.

The demands impact the drinking water system's ability to maintain adequate flow, pressure, and high water quality standards.

To reduce peak demand during summer morning periods, the Bylaw has been amended with a new overnight lawn watering schedule for timed irrigation systems and changes to the watering day for public, institutional, and community playing fields, starting May 1.

The new allowable watering time for timed/automatic irrigation is from 12:01a.m. to 10a.m. on established watering days.

The new allowable watering time to playing fields is any day other than Wednesday, in order to eliminate overlap with residential lawn watering days -- where the largest peak demands are seen.

"We continue to have ample water supply to meet the needs of the communities that are supplied drinking water by the Regional Water Service." -- Regional Water Supply Commission Chair Gord Baird.

Drinking water service in the region comes from a variety of sources: CRD-operated water systems, municipal operated systems, local Improvement Districts, and private water systems.

Water Conservation Bylaw No. 4099 applies to those customers connected to a municipal or CRD water system serviced by the Regional Water Supply System which provides drinking water to customers across greater Victoria.

To learn more about learn how to use water efficiently and wisely outdoors, visit www.crd.bc.ca/water

