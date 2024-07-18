The Capital Regional District has launched a Solid Waste Market Research and Engagement Study to better understand residents' and businesses' attitudes and behaviours towards waste reduction and management practices.

Anyone who received an invitation or uses the Hartland Public Drop-off Depot is encouraged to participate.



CRD education and outreach initiatives are key components of the Solid Waste Management Plan and the CRD wants insights on what is working well and what could be improved to help the region reduce waste by more than one-third by 2031.

Victoria-based research firm R.A. Malatest & Associates Ltd. is conducting the market research study on behalf of the CRD:

Both the Resident and the Business survey is online until August 14.

The Hartland Public Drop-off Depot survey will be live from July 24 to August 21.

Randomly selected participants for both the resident & business surveys will receive a notification letter by mail.

The public drop-off depot survey will be open to anyone visiting the Hartland Public Drop-off Depot during the survey period.

The results from the CRD Solid Waste Market Research and Engagement Study will show the level of understanding and attitudes residents and businesses have now and help the CRD plan waste reduction programs, like workshops, community outreach and promotional campaigns.

More information about the surveys can be found online at www.CRD.malatest.com