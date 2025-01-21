The CRD Arts & Culture Support Service has launched a new grant for local artists and arts groups.

The "Grow Forward Grant" pilot program will prioritize the mentorship, planning and capacity-building needs of the region’s not-for-profit arts community.

There will be an information session from 12:30-1:30pm on February 27 for prospective applicants to learn about the new program and get application tips.

In the pilot version of this program, applicants can receive up to $5000 for projects such as:

Developing mentorships for arts leaders internally or between organizations;

Shifting business models or organizational structures;

Strategic partnerships, as well as sectoral or cross-sectoral collaborative initiatives;

Planning for leadership succession and organizational life cycle questions.

The deadline to apply is 4:30pm March 13.