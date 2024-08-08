West Shore RCMP posted to X, formally Twitter, in the noon hour to say they were "currently responding to a multiple-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Hwy near the 6 mile Rd off ramp. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is effected in this area. The TCH South Bound and North Bound lanes are down to single lane traffic each direction. Please be patient as crews respond to this emergency."

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst tells C-FAX there’s one injury, described as serious but not life threatening. He urges drivers to avoid that section of the highway at this time.

A large rental truck can be seen lying on its side in the highway median.