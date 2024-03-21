A BC Transit Bus was involved in three vehicle accident that closed Douglas Street overnight.

BC Transit confirms the Route 4 bus was travelling northbound on Douglas Street at Bay Street around 10:30 pm, when a southbound vehicle ran a red light and hit an eastbound vehicle. That vechile slammed into the bus.

Pictures from the scene show ambulance on scene and heavy damage to a car and pick up truck.



There were passengers on board at the time of the collision, but no significant injuries were reported on the bus.



No other information is available yet on possible injuries in the other vehicles.

