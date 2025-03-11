On March 11, 2020 World Health Organization officially declared a global pandemic.

B.C. Premier David Eby issued a statement early Tuesday, acknowledging what is now the National Day of Observance for COVID-19.

Eby says in part, "We remember more than 6600 people in BC and more than 58,000 Canadians who died due to the virus. We also recognize those who continue to suffer from the lasting effects of long COVID and the devastating health, social and economic impact of this disease."

He added: We honour and are especially grateful for the healthcare professionals who worked tirelessly to keep people safe.