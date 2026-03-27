Comox Valley RCMP are asking for tips as they search for a suspect linked to an ATM robbery last month.

It occurred at an ATM outside of the BMO Bank of Montreal in Courtenay on the evening of Monday, February 23.

Police were called to the Bank of Montreal at 585 England Ave around 8:20 that evening.

Officers say a male suspect armed with a knife approached a female victim who was using the ATM -- and allegedly attempted to rob her.

That attempt was unsuccessful.

Police are releasing surveillance footage of the suspect who white, in his mid to late 40’s, and about 5'10".

He was wearing a dark green rain jacket with a small yellow "Weed Man" logo on it at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP.