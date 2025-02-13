Saanich Police are asking residents to turn their "scam radar" to high, after four courier frauds were reported in the past four months.

Two of the incidents were interrupted, with no money lost, while one victim was defrauded of $12,000.

Another, was persuaded to hand over their bank card, which was used for fraudulent transactions and attempts to open bank accounts in their name.

In all of these cases, a courier physically attended the victims’ homes. In some of these crimes, the courier used an Uber for transport.

Investigators don't believe the Uber drivers are complicit in the offences. There have been no arrests.

In crimes of this type, victims are typically contacted by phone and persuaded to withdraw large amounts of cash, usually under the pretense that their bank account has been compromised.

A courier, pretending to be a bank representative, then arrives to collect the victim’s money or bank cards.

If you've have been a victim of fraud, no matter the dollar amount, you are asked to report the incident.