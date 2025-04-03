VicPD say a man who possessed more $10,000 in fake currency was arrested last month.

Investigators say he hit the radar after he used the phoney cash to purchase trading cards and electronics on Facebook Marketplace.

Just over two weeks ago on Wednesday, March 19, a person contacted police after selling $1500 worth of Pokémon cards to a man on Facebook Marketplace.

The seller told police she realized the next day that the cash the purchaser produced was fake.

The bills had an odd texture, duplicate serial numbers, and removable holographic security features.

Police were ready when the same suspect contacted the seller again to buy another $2700 worth of Pokémon cards.

The man was arrested and $10,200 in counterfeit currency was recovered.

Investigators say the man was targeting trading cards and electronics online under the name "Lovedeep Dhillon."

Police suspect there are other victims linked to this seller.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone who believes they were a target of this scam to contact them.

Police say if you suspect you've been handed a counterfeit bill, report details about the transaction, and the person who gave you the bills.

For transactions requiring a large amount of cash, suggest to the seller that you meet at a secure location, such as a bank - to verify the bills you're receiving are legitimate.