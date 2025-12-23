RCMP is reminding business owners and private sellers to be cautious when handling cash -- and to refuse bills that appear suspicious.

This, as Sooke RCMP search for two suspects who allegedly passed counterfeit cash at a local business.

Police say just after 6 p.m. Saturday, December 20, two men allegedly used a fake $100 at the Chevron gas station on Sooke Road.

The incident was reported to police two days later. Both suspects are described as white, between 20 and 30 years old.

One has brown hair and a beard and was wearing a black North Face jacket. The other was wearing a blue-green shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP.