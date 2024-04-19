The latest cougar sighting in Greater Victoria was in the Mystic Vale greenspace on the University of Victoria campus around 10 p.m. Thursday.

This is the time of year when occasional cougar sightings are reported on the UVic campus.



If you see a cougar anywhere on campus, call Campus Security.

Experts say the big cats are generally shy and elusive -- and rarely attack humans.

But a hungry cougar may come into contact with people during its search for food...usually between dusk and dawn.

If you encounter a cougar, and it doesn't run off: